Olga Tokarczuk's Flights wins the Man Booker International Prize

Olga Tokarczuk has won the 2018 Man Booker International Prize for her novel Flights, making her the first Polish author to receive the honor.

Announced Tuesday at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Man Booker International Prize is handed out by the same organization that awards the Man Booker Prize for fiction, celebrating the finest works of translated fiction from around the world.

Flights, which was selected from 108 submissions by a panel of five judges, tells the story of interwoven characters throughout history, connected through a thoughtful meditation on travel in all its forms and a look at human anatomy.

Tokarczuk is a celebrated author in her home country of Poland, having written several successful books and won multiple literary awards including the Nike Award in 2008, Poland’s highest literary honor, for the same novel.

The £50,000 prize will be divided equally between Tokarczuk and her Los Angeles-based translator Jennifer Croft.

Other books on the shortlist included Vernon Subutex 1 by French author Virginie Despentes, The White Book by South Korea’s Han Kang, The World Goes On by Hungarian László Krasznahorkai, Like a Fading Shadow by Spanish Antonio Muñoz Molina, and Frankenstein in Baghdad by Ahmed Saadawi.

Both Kang and Krasznahorkai are previous recipients of the prize.