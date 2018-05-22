First look at the new Hugman storybooks from LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya

Can a pile of LEGO bricks be cute and cuddly?

Moms and dads who have accidentally stepped on them in the middle of the night might say no, but a new series of storybooks by LEGO artist Nathan Sawaya proves otherwise.

Sawaya, best known for his traveling exhibition The Art of the Brick, has been building mind-bending sculptures from the plastic playthings for 10 years, and now he is taking his love of the blocks to the page with The Adventures of Hugman, inspired by a piece of street art he began creating in 2009.

The four books, written by Sawaya and illustrated by Maarten Lenoir, will go up for sale this weekend at adventuresofhugman.com. Today, EW has an exclusive first look inside the stories.

They are semi-autobiographical, in the sense that the Hugman stories are about a little boy named Nathan who loves LEGOs. When he builds a little friend who comes to life, the LEGOs end up loving him back. From there, the whole world is open for the two pals to explore.

The books begin with the origin story The Adventures of Hugman, followed by Hugman Goes to the Museum, Hugman and the Animals, and Hugman Makes a Friend.

“The stories relate to my own experiences growing up with LEGO,” Sawaya says. “When I was 10 years old, I wanted to get a dog, and my parents were not keen on it. So what did I do? I used my LEGO bricks to build my very own dog.”

In the book Hugman and the Animals, the young hero also constructs some other pets, a veritable LEGO menagerie of giraffes, penguins, elephants, and more, all with the shapeshifting help of Hugman.

While Sawaya is best known for large-scale LEGO sculptures, the Hugman character was inspired by some smaller pieces he began creating several years ago — miniature brick men he would leave on the street clinging to signs, benches, trees, and fences. (See below.)

“For years I have used LEGO bricks as my creative medium of choice for artwork, so it followed that I would use LEGO bricks once again as a basis for these children’s books,” he says. “Both the art exhibitions and the books tell stories of the human condition. They explore the simple, yet often complex emotions surrounding events and situations that make us who we are.”

And just like Hugman, we can all change to be more like what we hope and dream to be.

Sawaya is also selling the storybooks in the gift shop of his traveling exhibit, and the official book launch will be a signing June 16 at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh, coinciding with the opening of his new contemporary art collection there.

Here’s a peek inside some of the books, first from Hugman Makes a Friend (spoiler alert: the little boy does too).

And here is a sample of Hugman and the Animals …

From Hugman Goes to the Museum …

And from the origin story, The Adventures of Hugman …

