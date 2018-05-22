Bianca Del Rio's new book proves life wouldn't suck 'if you got your advice from a drag queen'

If you’re a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race you know that “reading” is what? Fundamental. But instead of opening the metaphorical library with season 6 champion Bianca Del Rio, you can now find her work in an actual library, as her hilarious advice book Blame It On Bianca Del Rio makes its debut. But don’t assume Del Rio is in the business of softening her act to play nice, because the scathing satire definitely isn’t taking a page (or moral cues) from Dear Abby. Not even close.

“Many people have said, ‘What makes you think that you’re perfect to give advice?’ And I said, ‘Well, that swollen walrus Dr. Phil is doing it and he’s not a doctor, so I’m qualified because I’m not a woman,” Del Rio tells EW of her qualifications to be “the expert on nothing with an opinion on everything” in the video interview above. Thus, she asked her followers to submit questions for playful — and sometimes downright nasty (in the best way possible) — perspective. “I think the world would be a better place if you got your advice from a drag queen. Not to mention a drag queen could use the money that a therapist makes. But if anybody knows hardship and trouble it’s us. Look at me: my face alone has been through it.”

She has a point. This is, after all, a man in a wig who’s made a career out of dragging celebrities, her Drag Race sisters, and unfortunate hecklers across her traveling comedy act, which has spanned stand-up specials on Logo to worldwide concert tours brimming with hateful reads. And she doesn’t hold back — even when it comes to poking fun at herself.

“The book is definitely not for the lighthearted, so I think it’s important to have a sense of humor when you read it. RuPaul says if you don’t love yourself, how are you gonna love anyone else? I say if you don’t make fun of yourself, how the f— are you gonna make fun of somebody else?” Del Rio adds. In the book — which she admittedly wrote portions of after downing a few cocktails — she does a lot of the latter, however, telling EW she hopes the work functions like a cozy replication of a casual evening in with your girls, swigging wine and gossiping about the things you’d never speak about in public.

“I’m that person that gets drunk at a party and then tells you what’s really wrong with you,” she adds. “It may not be the best time, but you finally find out what your issues are.”

Still, Del Rio, who recently mounted a bid to host the 2019 White House Correspondents’ Dinner and fronted a cinematic sequel to her 2016 underground hit Hurricane Bianca, admits she was “surprised at the things people” asked her — particularly a question from a fan that inquired about RuPaul’s scent. “She’s not even a real person,” Del Rio responds. “I’ve never been in the room with her. She’s a hologram. I don’t know what she smells like.”

As for her favorite part of the process? Her gut-busting instincts in telling it like it is in person (and now in print) like only she knows how.

“Someone had sent in a letter, and it was two guys in a relationship. They discussed how one guy started having an affair with someone else and then the person writing in had an affair with someone else, and now they’re back together because the other two people have left them,” she finishes. “They said: ‘What do you think the problem is?’ I said, ‘Well, it’s quite obvious: you both are ugly, and thank you for not sending in a photo.'”

Blame It On Bianca Del Rio is in stores and via digital retailers now. Watch EW’s interview with Del Rio above, and head here for our exclusive campaign video touting Del Rio as the potential host for the 2019 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.