Marissa Meyer has some exciting news about her Renegades series

Marissa Meyer is ready to unveil Archenemies, the sequel to her acclaimed best-seller Renegades.

In Renegades, main characters Nova and Adrian (a.k.a. Insomnia and Sketch) fought the battle of their lives against the Anarchist known as the Detonator. It was a short-lived victory. The Anarchists still have a secret weapon, one that Nova believes will protect her. The Renegades also have a strategy for overpowering the Anarchists, but both Nova and Adrian understand that it could mean the end of Gatlon City — and the world — as they know it.

Archenemies promises to feature more of the expansive world building, star-crossed lovers, and huge twists that Meyer’s fans have come to expect. EW can exclusively reveal the cover for the sequel, to be released this fall. But that’s not the only announcement Meyer has in store. Meyer has confirmed that Archenemies will be the second entrant in what’s now called The Renegades Trilogy, EW has learned exclusively. Archenemies will lead into the series’ final installment.

“Writing Renegades has been an amazing (and sometimes overwhelming!) journey for me. Nova and Adrian’s story has grown out of a once-planned stand-alone book, and it continues to surprise me, but always with the happiest of surprises!” Meyer said in a statement. “Most recently, it became clear to me as I was writing Archenemies that, contrary to previous expectations, there was simply no way for me to complete this story in only two books. Since I first started conceptualizing this story nearly five years ago, it has taken many different forms, especially as the city of Gatlon, the history of this world, and the lives of these characters have expanded far past my initial ponderings. I have particularly loved seeing the romance and rivalry between Adrian and Nova continue to evolve, and I am so excited to be able to write and complete their story in the third and final (I think!) installment of the Renegades Trilogy. I hope readers will enjoy all the twists and turns that are coming up.”

