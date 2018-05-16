Crescent City: Sarah J. Maas to release first adult fantasy series

Best-selling YA author Sarah J. Maas is ready to transport readers to a brand-new mythical word. EW can exclusively reveal details about Maas’ upcoming novel Crescent City, which will kick off a new series while marking the author’s first foray into adult fiction. Set in a universe where humans struggle with survival and hierarchies of the magical creatures they live among, Crescent City will follow half-human, half-Sidhe Bryce Quinlan as she seeks to avenge the death of her best friend, who was brutally murdered. What starts as a personal quest for revenge soon becomes a duty to protect the world and the people she loves from a sinister enemy. The action-packed series will take readers on a journey full of adventure, mythology, and Mass’ signature touch for romance.

“Crescent City has been a passion project from the start, and I’ve been working on it for several years now whenever I get the chance,” Maas said in a statement. “I can’t wait to introduce readers to Bryce, its heroine, who I think would be very good friends with Aelin and Feyre. The world of Crescent City is more modern than those in my previous series (basically, if the Court of Thorns and Roses and Throne of Glass worlds had modern-day technology), but it’s still chock full of magic, brooding warrior-types, and mysterious and deadly creatures.”

Crescent City will publish in late 2019. But for those loyal Maas fans, there’s plenty more on the way: Her take on a DC icon in Catwoman: Soulstealer is also in the works, and earlier this month her novel A Court of Frost and Starlight was published.