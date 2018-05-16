More Archie’s coming your way.

Scholastic has acquired world and all language rights to publish original fiction and companion books based on the CW series Riverdale, EW has learned exclusively. The news comes on the heels of Riverdale set to complete a successful second season; its finale airs Wednesday night.

In addition, EW can announce the first to books to come as a result of this acquisition. The publishing program will begin this fall with Aug. 28 release of the Riverdale Student Handbook, an in-world guide which promises to deliver “everything you really need to know about surviving Riverdale High!”

Then, for the holiday season, Scholastic will release an original work of Riverdale young adult fiction. Titled Riverdale: The Day Before – The Prequel Novel, the book “tells the story of life in Riverdale before audiences joined the story at the start of season 1 of the show.” It’s written by author Micol Ostow and will be told from multiple points of view, with the whole ensemble of main characters telling their own stories. The book also contains bonus content including Hiram Lodge’s arrest report, pages from Jughead’s novel, passed notes between Betty and Veronica, and lyrics from Josie’s song book.

RELATED VIDEO: Archie Comics announce new Riverdale tie-in comic series

“Partnering with Scholastic has always been a dream for Archie Like us, they’re leaders and innovators in all they do, and we feel there’s a strong synergy between our brands,” Jon Goldwater, Archie Comics CEO and Riverdale executive producer, said in a statement. “When this opportunity first arose, we knew Scholastic would be the perfect home for expanding the stories and world of Riverdale through prose novels and other exciting formats. It’s a major partnership and the beginning of a great relationship between two iconic companies.”

Added Debra Dorfman, Vice President and Publisher of Global Licensing, Media and Brands at Scholastic: “I grew up reading Archie Comics and always wanted to be Veronica. When I heard that Riverdale was going to be a new teen drama I immediately knew that Scholastic and Archie would make great partners. Both companies have been able to withstand the test of time, creating life-long readers and fans.”

RELATED: Veronica becomes a vampire in new Archie comic

Below, you can see the exclusive covers for both Riverdale Student Handbook and Riverdale: The Day Before.