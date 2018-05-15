The Fab Five just keep scoring book deals.

Tan France, the resident fashion expert of Netflix’s Queer Eye, will publish a memoir in spring 2019 with St. Martin’s Press, EW can exclusively announce. The news comes just two weeks after Antoni Porowski, the Fab Five’s food and wine guru, nabbed a cookbook deal.

Here’s the official synopsis for France’s as-yet-untitled memoir: “British born Tan France, the ‘Fab Five’ fashion expert on Netflix’s smash-hit Queer Eye reboot, has been breaking down barriers not only with his keen fashion sense but also as the first openly gay Muslim on western television. His memoir will be filled with his trademark humor, savvy sense of style, radical compassion, as well as very personal revelations. For the first time, he will share his story of growing up gay in a traditional Muslim family as one of the few people of color in a small town in Northern England. And he shares the experience of coming out to his Pakistani family at the age of 34, finally revealing to them that he is happily married to his partner of over 10 years, a self-described gay Mormon cowboy from Salt Lake City. Humorous and poignant personal essays will be peppered with style advice, funny lists, and the truisms that Tan has accumulated in his journey from Doncaster, England, to Netflix.”

France has worked as a fashion designer for more than 15 years, and notably founded the women’s clothing line Kingdom & State. “The book is meant to spread joy, personal acceptance, and most of all, understanding,” he said in a statement. “Each of us is living our own private journey, and the more we know about each other, the healthier and happier the world will be.”