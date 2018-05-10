Chelsea Clinton to publish children's book for young activists, Start Now!

Chelsea Clinton has locked down her next book.

The best-selling children’s author has reteamed with Penguin Young Readers to publish Start Now! You Can Make a Difference this fall, EW can exclusively announce. The book —featuring facts, stories, and tips on how to change the world — will be aimed at readers ages 7-10 years old.

Clinton will use her platform to break down issues relating to health, hunger, climate change, endangered species, and bullying for young readers to understand, and see how they can make a difference in their own lives, as well as in their communities and the world at large. Start Now will include cartoons, photographs of young people making a difference today, and lists of ways to get involved.

“One of the questions that I was asked often during my It’s Your World book tour was whether I was planning to write a book for younger kids about what they could to do make a difference,” Clinton said in a statement. “This book was born out of those questions. I hope that the kids who read it both learn more about what helps us and our world be healthy and are inspired to stand up for what they believe is right. I’ve always said that you’re never too young to make a difference, and I hope this book will show young readers that it’s true.”

Chelsea Clinton has emerged as an acclaimed No. 1 best-selling children’s author with her books She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World and She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History. She’s also the Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation.

Start Now! will be released on Oct. 2.