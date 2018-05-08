Listen to Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange himself, educate on the concept of time

If you’ve already seen Avengers: Infinity War and aren’t yet ready to let go of Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance as Doctor Strange, we’ve got a little something to fill the time-shifting hole.

Cumberbatch has signed on to read the audiobook for Seven Brief Lessons on Physics, the new book from best-selling author Carlo Rovelli, who founded the loop quantum gravity theory. The book is fashioned as a concise exploration of time, allowing us to consider the science and mysteries behind it. Safe to say, it’s a good fit for Cumberbatch, who has played geniuses to award-winning acclaim, from Alan Turing in The Imitation Game to, of course, Sherlock.

In this audio clip of Seven Brief Lessons, exclusive to EW, Cumberbatch reads from the “World Without Time” section. In it, he performs Rovelli’s musings on the way grammar is used to describe the concept of time. “Usually, we call ‘real’ the things that exist now, in the present,” he narrates. “Not those which existed once, or may do so in the future. We say that things in the past or the future ‘were’ real or ‘will be’ real, but we do not say they ‘are’ real.”

You can listen to the excerpt below. Seven Brief Lessons on Physics is available for purchase, in hardcover and audiobook format, now.