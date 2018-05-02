J.K. Rowling apologizes for killing off this beloved Harry Potter character

On the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, J.K. Rowling is once again saying she’s sorry.

In what’s become a tradition in recent years, the Harry Potter author tweeted an apology to fans on Tuesday, May 2 — the date of that epic good-vs-evil standoff in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows —for the death of a beloved character from her magical series of books.

This year, Rowling paid tribute to “someone who didn’t die during the [Battle of Hogwarts], but who laid down his life to save the people who’d win it.”

“I refer, of course,” she added, “to Dobby the house elf.”

It's that anniversary again. This year, I apologise for killing someone who didn't die during the #BattleofHogwarts, but who laid down his life to save the people who'd win it. I refer, of course, to Dobby the house elf. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2018

Dobby first appeared in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets as a mistreated house-elf serving the Malfoy family. By that book’s end, Harry tricks Lucius Malfoy into releasing Dobby from servitude, and he spends the rest of the series as a proudly free elf loyal to Harry and his friends. His death comes in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows when he’s killed by Bellatrix Lestrange while helping Harry and Co. escape from Death Eaters at Malfoy Manor.

Last year, Rowling apologized on May 2 for killing Severus Snape. She’s also marked the date with apologies for the deaths of Remus Lupin and Fred Weasley.