5 comics to read in May, from an Avengers reunion to a magical odyssey

Summer approaches, and comic readers know what that means: Lots and lots of superhero action! The movie versions of Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are already out by now, but the comic book action is just getting started. May marks exciting new beginnings for both Marvel’s Avengers and DC’s Justice League, but anyone suffering from superhero fatigue shouldn’t fret either. There are other new comics this month exploring alternate worlds in colorful new ways.

Check out EW’s comic recommendations for the month of May below.

Marvel Comics

Avengers #1-2 (Marvel)

Jason Aaron (writer), Ed McGuinness (artist)

Last year, Jason Aaron penned a one-shot comic called Marvel Legacy #1 that previewed the future of the Marvel universe. Since then, there have been some editorial changes at Marvel, and the “Legacy” initiative has been replaced by “Fresh Start.” But there was one truly fascinating storyline in Aaron’s story that looked deep into the past at the original Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. Back then, it was Odin who wielded the hammer Mjolnir, and Ghost Rider rode a mammoth instead of a muscle car. Now that Aaron is taking over the main Avengers comic, he’s all set to further explore that history. As for the present, Avengers will reunite Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, and Thor Odinson for the first time in years (what a long, strange trip it’s been), at the top of a stellar lineup including Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, and She-Hulk. On the art side, McGuinness’ depictions of superheroes remain as colorful and emotive as ever.

Buy Avengers #1 here, and pre-order #2 here.

DC Comics

Justice League: No Justice #1 (DC)

Scott Snyder & James Tynion IV & Joshua Williamson (writers), Francis Manapul (artist)

The Avengers aren’t the only major superhero franchise kicking off a new era this month. Following the blockbuster events of last year’s Dark Nights: Metal, the DC universe has been cracked open like never before, and the cosmos is filled with new dangers. In order to face these new threats, the Justice League find themselves teaming up with some of their most iconic villains. This issue kicks off a five-part weekly series that will spin off into three new Justice League books from these top-tier writers: Scott Snyder will take on the main Justice League comic, James Tynion IV will pen Wonder Woman’s magical adventures alongside Justice League Dark, and Joshua Williamson takes an unexpected group to space in Justice League Odyssey. It all starts here.

Pre-order Justice League: No Justice here.

Image Comics

Barrier #1-5 (Image)

Brian K. Vaughan (writer), Marcos Martin (artist)

Years after they created one of the best Doctor Strange stories ever in Doctor Strange: The Oath, Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man) and Marcos Martin have reunited for a series that explores science-fiction happenings along the U.S.-Mexico border. The comic is bilingual and uses much untranslated Spanish; non-Spanish speakers are free to use Google Translate or let themselves be swept along by the story. According to Vaughan, the story is meant to be accessible to everyone. All five issues will hit, one week after another, this month.

Barrier will not be available digitally, but local comic shop providers can be found here.

Dark Horse Comics

Ether: Copper Golems #1 (Dark Horse)

Matt Kindt (writer), David Rubín (artist)

The first volume of Ether was a low-key highlight of 2017 comics. David Rubín, EW’s favorite comic artist of the year, provided delightfully trippy art to match Matt Kindt’s tale of a man named Boone Dias who spends so much time exploring a magical dimension that he starts to lose track of his own life. In this volume, Boone assembles a team of magical beings to help him deal with portals that have started popping up between their world and our own. If you missed Ether the first time around, don’t make the same mistake twice.

Pre-order Ether: Copper Golems #1 here. Catch up on Ether: Death of the Last Golden Blaze here.

Marvel

Black Panther #1 (Marvel)

Ta-Nehisi Coates (writer), Daniel Acuña (artist)

Moviegoers were dazzled by Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and its imaginative Afrofuturist aesthetic, and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ latest Black Panther comic will continue that trajectory by sending T’Challa into space, where he will confront the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda.

Pre-order Black Panther #1 here.