Listen: H. Jon Benjamin on why he was 'a hot mess' as a teenager

For H. Jon Benjamin, failure was always an option.

The Emmy-nominated voice actor, best known for his leading roles in Archer and Bob’s Burgers, has turned to writing for his latest project. He describes Failure Is An Option as his “attempted” memoir, and in it, he tells his life story through the prism of failure: how each career (and personal) disappointment was key to the success he’s enjoying now. This includes going all the way back to his childhood, and the setbacks that ultimately put him on a path to professional fulfillment.

Benjamin is himself reading from his memoir for the audiobook, and has exclusively shared a tease of it with EW. Below, you can listen to the voice actor put his talents to a special kind of use: describing why he was “a hot mess” as a teenager, obsessed with disco. He explains how this obsession came out, particularly, in bar mitzvah parties, and remembers one party where there was a “disco hater” threatening to beat him up. “It was like a mob hit,” Benjamin narrates, “except the mobsters had just finished a Hula-Hoop contest.”

