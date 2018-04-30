Reese Witherspoon is a well known celeb reader of books, so it makes a lot of sense for her to take the next step by writing her own.

The actress, producer, and Draper James founder will add another title to the list as author of Whiskey in a Teacup, a new lifestyle book. “It’s all about Southern living and my Southern heritage, and how that sort of informs pretty much everything I do, from what I eat, to how I decorate, to how I celebrate family traditions, even how I do my hair,” Witherspoon says in a promotional video for the book.

“My grandmother Dorothea always said that it was a combination of beauty and strength that made Southern women ‘whiskey in a teacup.’ We may be delicate and ornamental on the outside, she said, but inside we’re strong and fiery,” writes Witherspoon on the book’s website. “I hope you’ll see how easy it is for you to bring a little bit of the South to your home, no matter where you live. After all, there’s a Southern side to every place in the world, right?”

Whiskey in a Teacup is just one of many upcoming projects for the multi-hyphenate: she’s got the highly anticipated second season of Big Little Lies, as well as TV shows with Jennifer Aniston and Kerry Washington on multiple streaming networks. That’s all in addition to her lifestyle brand Draper James, producing duties with her company Hello Sunshine, and being one of the Hollywood stars involved in the Time’s Up movement.

Whiskey in a Teacup is out on September 18, 2018. The book is available for pre-order now.