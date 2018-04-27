Ellie Kemper reveals her Squirrel Days in funny debut book: See the cover

Ellie Kemper has used her time away from playing Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to recount her Squirrel Days.

The Emmy-nominated actress is set to publish her debut book, a funny and uplifting collection of essays, later this fall. My Squirrel Days will trace her childhood in suburban St. Louis, where among other things she developed an intense crush on David Letterman, through to her risky move to Los Angeles to start her acting career.

Also known for her turns in The Office and Bridesmaids, Kemper has been on several high-profile projects in the short time she’s established herself. As such, she has plenty of great celebrity stories to share: accidentally insulting Ricky Gervais, offering a maxi pad to her Office costar Steve Carell, and even falling on best-selling author Doris Kearns Goodwin. Safe to say, Kemper will reveal it all here, in typically sunny but smart fashion.

“We were bowled over by Ellie Kemper’s gifts as a writer,” Scribner Executive Editor Shannon Welch told EW when the book was announced. “She’s brilliant, charming, relatable, unexpected, insightful, and hilarious. She couldn’t be better company on the page.”

Now EW can exclusively reveal the cover for My Squirrel Days — or make that two covers. Indeed, there’s an original front and back cover produced for this book, which can be shared below. (And yes, both feature adorable squirrels.) Check them out, and pre-order My Squirrel Days ahead of its Oct. 9 release here.

Scribner