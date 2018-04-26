Who’s ready to return to LV-178?

EW can exclusively announce that Audible has released Alien: Sea of Sorrows, the third installment in its audiobook series set within the universe of filmmaker Ridley Scott’s Alien franchise. Jumping ahead 300 years, Sorrows explores the rediscovery of dormant Xenomorphs in the abandoned mines of LV-178, the planetoid from Alien: Out of the Shadows (the first in Audible’s series), which has now been terraformed and renamed New Galveston.

Here’s the official synopsis: “The Weyland-Yutani Corporation, reformed after the collapse of the United Systems Military, continue their unceasing efforts to weaponize the creatures, eliciting the help of Alan Decker, who is forced to join a team of mercenaries sent to investigate an ancient excavation lurking deep beneath the planet’s toxic desert, dubbed the Sea of Sorrows. Somewhere in that long-forgotten dig lies the thing the company wants most in the universe — a living Xenomorph. Decker doesn’t understand why the company needs him until his genetic heritage comes back to haunt him. Centuries ago one of his ancestors fought the Aliens, launching a bloody vendetta that was never satisfied. That was when the creatures swore revenge on his forbear, ‘the Destroyer’, Ellen Ripley … and all her descendants.”

Written by James Moore and directed by Dirk Maggs (Neil Gaiman’s Neverwhere), Sea of Sorrows features rich, elaborate sound design and a huge original cast including acclaimed actors such as Tony Gardner (The Thick of It) and Stockard Channing (The West Wing). As for where this story goes next, you’ll need to head to Audible to find out. But below, you can at least listen to an exclusive sneak peak for a taste of what’s to come.

Alien: Sea of Sorrows is available on Audible now. Check out the official cover above.