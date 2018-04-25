James Comey gets a heroic comic book 'origin story'

Thor, Spider-Man… James Comey?

The former FBI chief is getting a comic treatment with a new book covering his “origin story.”

Political Power: James Comey published by TidalWave Comics is a 24-page book in print and digital that used press coverage of the ousted agency director to put together a portrait of his rise to power.

The first half of the story focuses on Comey as a teenager; he and his younger brother were held captive at gunpoint by the so-called Ramsey Rapist during an invasion of their New Jersey home in 1977 — an incident he’s credited for fueling a desire to prosecute those who harm others.

Tidalwave Productions

“I didn’t know that much about Comey going into this book other than his reputation as a straight shooter who never let his politics get in the way of doing his best no matter who he was serving under,” says Joe Paradise, who illustrated the book along with writer Michael Frizell. “What I didn’t know was his past and this traumatic experience he’d gone through that pushed him into law enforcement.”

The second half details Comey’s career as a prosecutor going after targets like Martha Stewart as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in 2003.

Tidalwave Productions

A second comic book is planned that will chronicle Comey and his dealings with President Trump, who fired him last May. “To put it mildly, Comey’s story is in flux,” Frizell said. “For this first book, I thought it best explore what makes the man tick. What motivates him?”

TidalWave has featured over 60 political figures in comic book form, including Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Colin Powell, Rand Paul, Barack Obama, Ted Kennedy, Condoleezza Rice, and many others.