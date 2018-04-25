George R.R. Martin is confirming what Game of Thrones fans have increasingly suspected: His long-awaited sixth book in his A Song of Ice and Fire saga, The Winds of Winter, will not be out in 2018.

The author announced the decision in a press release for Fire and Blood, his upcoming “imaginary history” of the Targaryens.

“No, winter is not coming… not in 2018, at least,” Martin wrote. “You’re going to have to keep waiting for The Winds of Winter. You will, however, be able to return to Westeros this year. I do want to stress… indeed, I want to shout… that Fire and Blood is not a novel. This is not a traditional narrative and was never intended to be… let’s call this one ‘imaginary history’ instead. The essential point being the ‘history’ part. I love reading popular histories myself, and that’s what I was aiming for here… As for me, I’m returning once again to The Winds of Winter.”

Fans have been rather eagerly waiting for the next book in the series. His last entry, A Dance with Dragons, was published back in 2011 — the same year HBO’s hit series based on his saga, Game of Thrones, aired its debut season.

The author has given many reasons for the book’s delay over the years, ranging from the distractions which have arisen from the HBO series, his work on other books and projects, and struggling to solve the narrative complexity of his epic and sprawling story in a manner that meets his own high standards.

Set 300 years before the events in A Song of Ice and Fire, the new Fire and Blood is the first of two planned volumes. It’s described as “the definitive history of the Targaryens in Westeros and chronicles the conquest that united the Seven Kingdoms under Targaryen rule through the Dance of the Dragons: the Targaryen civil war that nearly ended their dynasty forever. Readers may have glimpsed small parts of this narrative before — in The World of Ice and Fire and various anthologies — but the full tapestry of Martin’s history of the Targaryens is revealed here for the first time. Lavishly illustrated with over 75 all-new black and white portraits and scenes by artist Doug Wheatley, Fire and Blood will give readers a whole new appreciation for the fascinating history of Westeros and will be a must-have addition to every fan’s bookshelf.”

Fire and Blood will be released in hardcover on Nov. 20. Martin also has another series based on his work, Syfy’s space horror drama Nightflyers, coming in later this year. He’s also closely involved with the development of a potential prequel series to Game of Thrones for HBO.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones returns for its final season in 2019.

