Game of Thrones fans have strong feelings about George R.R. Martin announcing that the next book in his A Song of Ice and Fire saga wasn’t coming out in 2018.

Fans have been waiting seven years for The Winds of Winter, which is expected to be the penultimate chapter in a series of novels that the bestselling author began back in 1996 with the publication of A Game of Thrones.

In a press release for his upcoming history of the Targaryens, Fire and Blood (read all about that new book here), Martin confirmed, “No, winter is not coming… not in 2018, at least. You’re going to have to keep waiting for The Winds of Winter.”

Martin’s fans have rather famously grown impatient for the next book, though now there seems to be a sense of resigned despondency setting in, along with some skepticism about whether the author will eventually finish the saga (which still includes another book after Winds titled A Dream of Spring, and Martin has left open the possibility of penning an eighth book as well).

Here are some of the best and funniest reactions we found, which include a couple of defenders (and we left out the most impolite ones):

[at #GameofThrones presser] GrrMartin: “I would like to announce the publication of…” Me: “…The Winds of Winter?!!!” GrrMartin: “…….my new history book.” Me: “………………………still gonna read it.” https://t.co/0nvebpmyTY — Brock Gilliam (@brockwithyou) April 25, 2018

George R.R. Martin confirms: Long-awaited ‘The Winds of Winter' not coming out in 2018 . . . pic.twitter.com/mE4d08Wxbz — Big Damn Laura (@poisonyoulove) April 25, 2018

I realize this is not a surprise, but it still enrages me. pic.twitter.com/2rUXyeffKF — Amy Hastings (@amykhaste) April 25, 2018

The Winds of Winter isn't coming out this year? #asoiaf pic.twitter.com/57Cy2Qvk4T — Phil Bicking (@p_Red) April 25, 2018

why the hell would he prioritize writing an almost 1000 page history of the targaryens over finishing winds of winter? i am mad online. https://t.co/NXKjeQBqz0 — Brice (@dBriceJ) April 25, 2018

I, FOR ONE, AM SHOCKED AT THIS NEWS. SHOCKED.

∗Narrator's voice∗ Nobody was shocked. https://t.co/Wsp95RyUUW — Kenan Knox (@kenan14) April 25, 2018

I aspire to be able to procrastinate this well. https://t.co/Y27gZlITcI — .serge (@Sergetacular) April 25, 2018

So A Dream of Spring will be coming to bookshelves in 2030 then 😒 https://t.co/vuYTBK7p1P — Juli (@Julisteamer) April 25, 2018

George's disregard for deadlines is a true inspiration. https://t.co/zrJK5w7Bju — Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) April 25, 2018

2009: "Winter is coming"

2012: "Winter is coming"

2015: "Winter is coming"

2018: "Winter is never coming"https://t.co/5AWPYHG46W — Binge Mode (@binge_mode) April 25, 2018

Thought #1: Can you stop fucking about and just give us Winds of Winter instead of this offshoot pish?

Thought #2: Will buy said offshoot pish https://t.co/mbcX3866YM — JK (@jennakate) April 25, 2018

A whole television series based on the novels will have started and ended in the time it takes him to finish one book https://t.co/uLdieOldmz — JamesMan (@TheOnlyJamesMan) April 25, 2018

And finally, some defenders:

People who are mad about this clearly never had to write under pressure. Ever. Anything in their life. It is damn hard, so finally leave the man alone. He will finish the book when he wants, not when the people and fans want him to. — Rei 🐻♥️🐲 (@ErdbeerRei) April 25, 2018