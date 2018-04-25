Game of Thrones fans have strong feelings about George R.R. Martin announcing that the next book in his A Song of Ice and Fire saga wasn’t coming out in 2018.
Fans have been waiting seven years for The Winds of Winter, which is expected to be the penultimate chapter in a series of novels that the bestselling author began back in 1996 with the publication of A Game of Thrones.
In a press release for his upcoming history of the Targaryens, Fire and Blood (read all about that new book here), Martin confirmed, “No, winter is not coming… not in 2018, at least. You’re going to have to keep waiting for The Winds of Winter.”
Martin’s fans have rather famously grown impatient for the next book, though now there seems to be a sense of resigned despondency setting in, along with some skepticism about whether the author will eventually finish the saga (which still includes another book after Winds titled A Dream of Spring, and Martin has left open the possibility of penning an eighth book as well).
Here are some of the best and funniest reactions we found, which include a couple of defenders (and we left out the most impolite ones):
And finally, some defenders:
