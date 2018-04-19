Abbi Jacobson reveals gorgeous cover for essay collection I Might Regret This

Abbi Jacobson’s essay collection I Might Regret This has been acquired by Grand Central Publishing, EW can exclusively report. The book will feature original illustrations by Jacobson and be published Oct. 30.

The essays in I Might Regret This are the result of Jacobson’s road trip across the country. Embarking on the journey alone, she faced resistance from friends and family, for reasons ranging from safety to the potential for loneliness, but she went through with it anyway, having always found comfort in solitude and needing the space to step back with the whirlwind of Broad City almost in the rearview mirror. (It was recently announced that Broad City, which she co-created and stars in, will end with its fifth season next year.)

Jacobson, who previously wrote the illustrated Carry This Book, mulls life’s “big questions” in this new collection, relating to where she finds herself in the world and where she wants to be. She also ponders, in typically sharp and relatable fashion, the worst possible scenario in which she could run into her ex, and how tucking in her shirts has (or hasn’t?) been pivotal in her adulthood.

“This collection of essays terrifies me,” Jacobson says. “I drove across the country last summer to find some silence, and I ended up saying more than I ever have. I was working constantly; my heart was broken and I felt like a chicken with its head cut off. This book is me getting it all down on paper, in an attempt to figure myself out more. So … yes, I might regret this.”

Jacobson and Grand Central have exclusively shared the beautiful cover for I Might Regret This, which you can see below. You can pre-order the book here.