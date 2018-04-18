Is Kanye's Twitter feed really going to become a book?

You may want to sit down for this one. Kanye West dropped another bombshell in his triumphant, confounding return to Twitter on Wednesday: His entire Twitter feed may, in fact, be that philosophy book he’s been teasing, written for all to see in real time.

“Oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time,” Kanye revealed after previously tweeting, among other things, about the concept of the enemy, the need to stop lying, and how we are all “trained” actors in life. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

Kanye then, appropriately, cast doubt on what a “book” even is anymore, placing quotes around the word while elaborating on his process in drafting it up: “I will work on this ‘book’ when I feel it. When We sit still in the mornings We get hit with so many ideas and so many things We want to express. When I read this tweet to myself I didn’t like how much I used the word I so I changed the I’s to We’s.” In other words: Here’s Kanye describing the intricacies of the writing process, in real time!

Kanye has been unusually active on Twitter since returning to the social media platform earlier this week, and his millions of followers have certainly taken notice. The feed almost entirely has featured Yeezy-filtered dollops of wisdom, lifestyle tidbits which range from advice to revelations to, of course, #RatBoots.

Kanye had previously revealed that he was in the process of writing a book, calling it a “new concept.” “I’m writing a philosophy book right now called Break the Simulation,” the Hollywood Reporter quoted him saying. “And I’ve got this philosophy — or let’s say it’s just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed.”

It does seem fitting that the Grammy-winning artist would return to public discourse only to turn his social media feed into potentially iconic literature-in-the-making. And it helps to explain the, ahem, esoteric format his tweets have taken. Observers, it must be said, have been quick to compliment the genius.

We’re in uncharted territory right now. Could Kanye West’s Twitter feed become the philosophy book of our times? Is this a whole new medium? Will his book ever end? Publishers, no doubt, are looking on a little perplexed — and certainly intrigued.

Representatives for West did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment. Break the Simulation by Kanye West is, apparently, available for reading here.