Parkland survivors David Hogg and Lauren Hogg to publish book #NeverAgain

David Hogg and Lauren Hogg, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and survivors of February’s deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida have signed a deal with Random House for a book to be published in June, EW has confirmed.

The siblings have been leaders in the gun control movement that took shape among students, in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting. Their book, #NeverAgain, is described as “a statement of generational purpose, and a moving portrait of the birth of a new movement.” The book will explore their efforts taking on some of the most powerful forces in Washington and beyond, and will detail their commitment to new legislation aiming to prevent future tragedies.

“In times of struggle and tragedy, we can come together in love and compassion for each other,” David Hogg said in a statement. “We can see each other not as political symbols, but as human beings. And then, of course, there will be times when we simply must fight for what is right.”

“It’s amazing to see that so much love can come from so much loss,” Lauren Hogg added. “But from our loss, our generation will create positive change.”

David Hogg recently made headlines after he was mocked via Twitter by Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it,” she wrote. “Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.” Hogg promptly called for a boycott of her show, The Ingraham Angle, for her comments, and maintained it after Ingraham apologized; in the weeks since, the show has lost around two dozen advertisers, and the price for advertising has reportedly dipped substantially.

#NeverAgain will be published on June 5 and can be pre-ordered here. David Hogg announced the book himself on Twitter.