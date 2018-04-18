Described as an “epic feminist fantasy,” Furyborn is one of the most anticipated new YA fantasy titles of 2018.

According to the publisher, Claire Legrand’s book “follows two fiercely independent young women, centuries apart, who hold the power to save their world… When assassins ambush her best friend, Rielle Dardenne risks everything to save him, exposing herself as one of a pair of prophesied queens: a queen of light, and a queen of blood… One thousand years later, the legend of Queen Rielle is a fairy tale to Eliana Ferracora. A bounty hunter for the Undying Empire, Eliana believes herself untouchable ― until her mother vanishes. To find her, Eliana joins a rebel captain and discovers that the evil at the empire’s heart is more terrible than she ever imagined. As Rielle and Eliana fight in a cosmic war that spans millennia, their stories intersect, and the shocking connections between them ultimately determine the fate of their world ― and of each other.”

With excitement high for Furyborn, which is kicking off Legrand’s Empirium Trilogy, the author is attracting big names on her tour across the country for the book. Legrand will be making 12 stops, sure to draw many new fans.

EW can exclusively reveal the tour dates and event information, which you can see below. In addition, you can watch the thrilling trailer above. Furyborn goes on sale May 22. Pre-order the book here.