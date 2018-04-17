Nicole Kidman attached to star in adaptation of Meg Wolitzer's The Female Persuasion

Nicole Kidman has another high-profile book adaptation in development.

The Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress and her company Blossom Films have partnered with acclaimed producer Lynda Obst (Interstellar) to develop an adaptation of Meg Wolitzer’s new novel The Female Persuasion, EW has confirmed. Kidman is attached to star in the lead role, and the plan is to adapt the book into a feature.

The Female Persuasion was published by Riverhead Books on April 3 to strong reviews (including one by Lena Dunham), and landed at No. 2 on the New York Times hardcover fiction best-seller list. The novel centers on a shy college freshman named Greer who hopes her life is changed by Faith Frank, a central pillar of the woman’s movement for decades. “A sort of second-string Gloria Steinem, the glamorous, sympathetic Faith stirs something in [Greer] — and unknowingly hands her her fate along with a business card in the ladies’ room afterward,” EW’s Leah Greenblatt wrote in her review, adding that both characters are “fully formed [women] who speak to each other and have faceted ambitions and inner lives.”

This would mark one of the biggest features that Kidman’s Blossom Films has produced to date; so far, the company has been behind Rabbit Hole, Monte Carlo, and The Family Fang. Kidman’s most successful producing venture to date has been on the television side, for Big Little Lies. That adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s novel netted Kidman two Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics’ Choice Awards apiece for Best Limited Series and Best Actress in a Limited Series. A second season is currently in production.

Obst has also been working largely in TV, recently serving as executive producer on Good Girls Revolt, Hot in Cleveland, and Helix. She’s an Emmy nominee for The ’60s, the 1999 miniseries starring Julia Stiles.

Kidman had previously hinted about her developing the project. On Instagram, she wrote last week, “I didn’t need to be persuaded to join forces with two extraordinary women on adapting this brilliant and timely novel,” citing Obst and Wolitzer.

The Female Perusasion is available for purchase.