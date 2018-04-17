Mark and Jay Duplass are really excited that finished copies of their new memoir have arrived, and they’re ready to share that excitement with the world.

The directing and producing team have together written Like Brothers, a frank, intimate, hilarious account of their creative success and personal bond. The Duplass Brothers also share the secrets of their lifelong partnership, reveal its impact on their personal lives, and discuss the process of separating family from business. “Wright. Ringling. Jonas. I’m sure you could name a bunch of famous brother teams,” actress Mindy Kaling writes in the book’s foreword. “They’re all garbage compared to Mark and Jay. I can’t wait for you to read this book.”

In the book’s trailer, exclusive to EW, the first hardcover copy of Like Brothers arrives on their door — or so Mark would like to make it seem. Really, he just wants to capture for fans and potential readers the magic of having the book in their hands for the first time, even if they’ve been holding onto a copy for more than a week now. The intimate, home-video style of the trailer perfectly fits with the Duplass Brothers’ vibe, making this a funny and heartwarming watch.

Check it out above. If you’re interested in catching the Brothers on their book tour, you can find all of the dates and event information here. Like Brothers will be released on May 8, and is available for preorder.