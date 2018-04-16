Kendrick Lamar, queer novel Less among Pulitzer Prize winners

The Pulitzer Prizes for excellence in literature, journalism, music, and photography over the past year have been announced — and a few surprises are in the mix.
In an upset, Andrew Sean Greer took the big prize in Fiction for his comic queer novel Less, which earned strong reviews upon its release last summer. Those thought to have the best chance to win included National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward (Sing, Unburied, Sing), Man Booker Prize winner George Saunders (Lincoln in the Bardo), and YA phenom Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give). Last year, Colson Whitehead’s celebrated Underground Railroad took home the Pulitzer.
Other notable winners in the Letters and Drama category included Caroline Fraser’s Prairie Fires for Biography, Martyna Majok’s acclaimed off-Broadway play Cost of Living for Drama, and perhaps most inspired, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. for Music. Meanwhile, in the journalism space, The New York Times and The New Yorker notably split the Public Service award for their groundbreaking reporting on the sexual abuse of women in Hollywood and beyond.
In 20 of the categories, each winner receives a certificate and a U.S. $15,000 cash award. The Pulitzer Prizes, over their 100-plus year history, have emerged as among the most prestigious awards in the various fields they reward.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Letters and Drama
Fiction: Andrew Sean Greer, Less
Drama: Martyna Majok, Cost of Living
History: Jack E. Davis, The Gulf
Biography or Autobiography: Caroline Fraser, Prairie Fires
Poetry: Frank Bidart, Half-light
General Non-Fiction: James Forman Jr., Locking Up Our Own
Music: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Journalism
Public Service: The New York Times and The New Yorker for stories on sexual misconduct towards women
Breaking News Reporting: The Press Democrat
Investigative Reporting: The Washington Post
Explanatory Reporting: The Arizona Republic and USA Today Network
Local Reporting: The Cincinnati Enquirer
National Reporting: The Washington Post and The New York Times
International Reporting: Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall, and Manuel Mogato, Reuters
Feature Writing: Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, GQ Magazine
Commentary: John Archibald, Alabama Media Group
Criticism: Jerry Saltz, New York Magazine
Editorial Writing: Andie Dominick, The Des Moines Register
Editorial Cartooning: Jake Halpern and Michael Sloane, The New York Times
Breaking News Photography: Ryan Kelly, The Daily Progress
Feature Photography: Reuters photography staff
