Kendrick Lamar, queer novel Less among Pulitzer Prize winners

The Pulitzer Prizes for excellence in literature, journalism, music, and photography over the past year have been announced — and a few surprises are in the mix.

In an upset, Andrew Sean Greer took the big prize in Fiction for his comic queer novel Less, which earned strong reviews upon its release last summer. Those thought to have the best chance to win included National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward (Sing, Unburied, Sing), Man Booker Prize winner George Saunders (Lincoln in the Bardo), and YA phenom Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give). Last year, Colson Whitehead’s celebrated Underground Railroad took home the Pulitzer.

Other notable winners in the Letters and Drama category included Caroline Fraser’s Prairie Fires for Biography, Martyna Majok’s acclaimed off-Broadway play Cost of Living for Drama, and perhaps most inspired, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. for Music. Meanwhile, in the journalism space, The New York Times and The New Yorker notably split the Public Service award for their groundbreaking reporting on the sexual abuse of women in Hollywood and beyond.

In 20 of the categories, each winner receives a certificate and a U.S. $15,000 cash award. The Pulitzer Prizes, over their 100-plus year history, have emerged as among the most prestigious awards in the various fields they reward.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Letters and Drama

Fiction: Andrew Sean Greer, Less

Drama: Martyna Majok, Cost of Living

History: Jack E. Davis, The Gulf

Biography or Autobiography: Caroline Fraser, Prairie Fires

Poetry: Frank Bidart, Half-light

General Non-Fiction: James Forman Jr., Locking Up Our Own

Music: Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Journalism

Public Service: The New York Times and The New Yorker for stories on sexual misconduct towards women

Breaking News Reporting: The Press Democrat

Investigative Reporting: The Washington Post

Explanatory Reporting: The Arizona Republic and USA Today Network

Local Reporting: The Cincinnati Enquirer

National Reporting: The Washington Post and The New York Times

International Reporting: Clare Baldwin, Andrew R.C. Marshall, and Manuel Mogato, Reuters

Feature Writing: Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, GQ Magazine

Commentary: John Archibald, Alabama Media Group

Criticism: Jerry Saltz, New York Magazine

Editorial Writing: Andie Dominick, The Des Moines Register

Editorial Cartooning: Jake Halpern and Michael Sloane, The New York Times

Breaking News Photography: Ryan Kelly, The Daily Progress

Feature Photography: Reuters photography staff