Kanye West says he's writing a philosophy book called Break the Simulation

From the man who once tweeted, “You may be talented, but you’re not Kanye West,” comes a new book that may Break the Simulation.

Kanye West has been “digging into” a “new concept,” the rapper explained during a conversation with his interior designer, Axel Vervoordt, as logged by The Hollywood Reporter. And he plans to bring that concept to the people.

“I’m writing a philosophy book right now called Break the Simulation,” West announced. “And I’ve got this philosophy — or let’s say it’s just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed.”

The concept involves photographs, since Yeezy’s “on the fence about photographs.”

“It takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future,” he argues. “It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes [people]. People dwell too much in the memories. People always wanna hear the history of something, which is important, but I think it [sic] there’s too much of an importance put on history.”

West continued the discussion by discussing clothing trends that reference past eras. “There’s people who will go and reference something from the 1920s or reference something from the ’40s, especially dealing with sportswear,” he said. “My sportswear is athletic wear. I was working with a guy named David Casavant and we were looking at a jogging pant from the 1940s and we were looking at a jogging pant from the 1980s, and I thought it was interesting that he refused to go all the way back to the ’40s as a reference, that he wanted to keep the references close to now, to be here now.

“So I’m not saying that, you know, it’s bad to go all the way back,” he added.

West also looked at the Kardashian-West dynasty, calling wife Kim Kardashian-West “a Marie Antoinette of our time.”

“So with your mentality with spaces,” he told to Vervoordt, who designed West’s home, “I believe that what we’ve been working on will represent humanity for the next 500 to 1,000 years.”

Jay-Z recently chatted up David Letterman about West, his “little brother,” on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

“The thing I respect about him is that he is the same person,” he remarked. “He interrupted our studio session and stood up on the table and started rapping, and we were like, ‘Could you please get down.’ He was like, ‘No, I am the savior of Chicago!’”

It looks like West is still being West with Break the Simulation.