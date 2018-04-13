See the exclusive covers for Incredibles 2 tie-in comics

Christian Holub
April 13, 2018 AT 12:00 PM EDT

The trailer for Incredibles 2 was released Friday, and fans who have been waiting years for the Pixar sequel finally got a taste of what the film will look like. Incredibles 2 will follow the continuing adventures of the superpowered Parr family as they learn to live with a new dynamic where Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) is the star of the show and Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) becomes a stay-at-home dad. But movies aren’t the only place to follow the Incredibles. Later this year, Dark Horse will release two tie-in-comics for the film: the graphic novel Incredibles 2: Heroes at Home and the three-issue miniseries Incredibles 2: Crisis in Mid-Life! & Other Stories. EW has an exclusive preview of the covers for these comics; check them out below.

Incredibles 2: Crisis in Mid-Life! & Other Stories is written by Christos Gage and Landry Q. Walker, with art from Gurihiru, J. Bone, Andrea Greppi, and Roberta Zanotta. The three-issue series will tell two parallel stories — one in which Mr. Incredible’s submarine dedication is interrupted by the villainous Bomb Voyage, and one in which the superpowered patriarch struggles to tell Jack-Jack a bedtime story from his glory days — along with backup stories featuring the adventures of Jack-Jack. The first two issues will feature variant covers by J. Bone and Dan Jackson; when combined, they form a single image, as seen exclusively above.

Just like Crisis in Mid-Life!, Incredibles 2: Heroes at Home is not a strict adaptation of Incredibles 2 but rather a story inspired by the film. Written by Liz Marsham and illustrated by Nicoletta Baldari (Star Wars Adventures: Forces of Destiny), Heroes at Home follows Dash and Violet as they attempt to survive grocery shopping and house chores without their parents — made even more complicated by the superpowered goofiness of their baby brother, Jack-Jack.

Incredibles 2 hits theaters June 15 (alongside the short film Bao). These comics are due out later this year. Stay tuned to EW for more coverage of Incredibles 2.

Dark Horse

