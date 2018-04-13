Amazing Spider-Man becomes the first Marvel comic to reach 800 issues

The longest-running superhero comics are celebrating some big anniversaries these days. Next week sees the release of Action Comics #1000, a super-sized issue celebrating all things Superman in honor of the original superhero’s 80th anniversary this year. But next month will see a similar landmark passed by one of Marvel’s primary superheroes, as Amazing Spider-Man reaches its 800th issue — the first Marvel comic to do so. Spider-Man first appeared in 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15 by Marvel legends Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and got his own solo series with Amazing Spider-Man #1 in March 1963.

Amazing Spider-Man #800 represents a culmination of writer Dan Slott’s historic 10-year run on the comic. Slott’s final issue is actually #801 (before he takes the reigns of a new Fantastic Four series this August), but this issue will represent the climax of his story, as the wall-crawling superhero faces off against his long-time archenemy. Marvel teases it as “the biggest Peter Parker and Norman Osborn story of all time.” Slott is joined by an all-star art team of Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Nick Bradshaw. The main cover is by Alex Ross and the variant cover is by Terry Dodson.

Amazing Spider-Man #800 hits stores May 30. Pre-order it digitally here.