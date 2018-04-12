The hot debut novel of David Yoon (illustrator of Everything, Everything) has been acquired by Penguin Young Readers for publication in 2019, EW can exclusively announce.

The book, Frankly in Love, was one of the hottest manuscripts of 2018, and inspired an intense bidding war between 10 publishing houses.

“It’s been a dream of mine forever to write a book this close to my heart,” Yoon said in a statement. “And the fact that that book has now found a home with the incomparable Jen Klonsky and the rest of the family at Penguin means my dream has seriously come true in the best possible way. I freak out daily.”

Frankly in Love is described as a fresh and relatable take on identity and race as seen through the eyes of a Korean-American teen caught between his parents’ traditional expectations and his own Southern California upbringing. G. P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers will publish the book, which was acquired as part of a two-book deal with Yoon for North American rights.

“Frankly in Love is fresh, funny, romantic, and totally authentic,” says Jennifer Klonsky, who will edit the book. “It’s also surprising. David Yoon unapologetically takes on issues of identity and race, with a result that is challenging and entertaining. I can’t wait for everyone to read this incredible debut!”

Foreign rights for Frankly in Love have already sold in 14 countries. The book is scheduled to be published in the fall of 2019.