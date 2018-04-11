Why Josh Malerman turned Sleeping Beauty into a horror story

Unbury Carol centers on Carol Evers, a woman with a dark secret: She’s died multiple times, and yet she’s still alive, living through long, slumbering comas.

The premise serves the new horror novel by Josh Malerman, which puts an uncomfortably terrifying spin on the classic Sleeping Beauty fairy tale. One of the few people who know Carol’s secret is James Moxie, an infamous outlaw, and when word of Carol’s dreadful fate reaches him, he rides the Trail again to save his beloved from an early, unnatural grave. So begins a spooky, fascinating saga that takes on themes of love and revenge, and reimagines a classic with some thrilling, lyrical flair.

The book, available now, arrives at a time when Malerman’s work is about to reach a much larger audience. His debut novel Bird Box (2014) is being adapted into a film directed by Susanne Bier (The Night Manager, In a Better World) and starring such A-listers as Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich. It’ll debut this December exclusively on Netflix.

Malerman spoke with EW about his new book as well as the upcoming film, revealing his inspirations as a writer and what drove him to such dark, unsettling places this time around. Read on below.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What inspired you to put such a dark twist on Sleeping Beauty?

JOSH MALERMAN: A vision of a woman slipping into terribly dark comas in an era when instruments weren’t sophisticated enough to detect her distant heartbeat came first. And once I had Carol “asleep” it wasn’t a stretch to think of the many bumbling men, still conscious, who wanted her to stay that way. Make no mistake: there is no Prince Charming in Unbury Carol. She’s gonna have to find her own way out.

You hit on that sensation, that fear, of being buried alive. Is it something you carry, and is that how it fed into the book so viscerally?

I’ve already told my fiancée: I want to be “buried” above ground, without being embalmed, in an unlocked casket. She can put it in a mausoleum if she has to and it’s okay to lock the gate. I’ll happily shout for the groundskeeper to let me out when I wake in that box and discover I’m not underground.

How did you conceive Carol, as someone carrying a dark secret and fighting to save herself?

She came to me as person with a condition, thus, a challenge: could you carry the weight of dating someone who “died” all the time? Could you handle seeing her slip into “Howltown” in the middle of dinner? In the middle of the street?

What’s your secret for creating such haunting suspense on the page?

There’s always an invisible drummer in the office with me as I work. He creates the suspense and I write to his beat. At some point, you just gotta go by instincts, right? You gotta feel the grip of the book itself and hope to God you’re recording it well.

This is not your first novel — how has your approach changed, the more books you’ve written?

With Bird Box I was given an education, a master class in rewriting from my editor, a thing I hadn’t ever paid much attention to before. For that, the process hasn’t been the same for the books that have followed. But the lunatic joy has remained; the unbridled rush of writing the rough draft.

Bird Box has been adapted with an all-star cast. What has that process been like, seeing it turn into a star-studded film?

My fiancée, my team, and I flew out to the set of Bird Box in Los Angeles and if it’s true that the mood on a set is dictated by the director, then Susanne Bier must be an extremely intelligent, warm, hard-working person. I never felt like I didn’t belong, but I didn’t feel like big-man-on-campus either. It was all unforeseeably natural. I loved every second of it.

Any dream casting ideas for Unbury Carol?

How about Reese Witherspoon as Carol? Doug Jones as Rot? Teatro ZinZanni and the Magic Castle’s Yevgeniy Voronin as Dwight. That guy is brilliant.

Any other fairy tales you want to put a twisted spin on?

I’ve always had a soft spot for the bridge troll. The Thing in the way. A scenario where you gotta explain yourself, your dreams, your motives, to an entity before you can reach that other side. But hey, a witch in a chocolate hut sounds interesting, too.