Veronica Roth reveals her must-read sci-fi books

In the lead-up to the release of her upcoming Carve the Mark follow-up The Fates Divide, Veronica Roth has some recommendations.

The best-selling author (Divergent) has delved back into YA sci-fi with her latest series, which centers on teenagers Cyra and Akos and traces their journey from being at odds to having their fates entwined. Their story will wrap with Fates, the second and final book in Roth’s duology.

“One of the biggest ideas I tried to tackle is what young women do with power,” Roth told EW about her approach to The Fates Divide. “The book is so centered on not just Cyra but on Akos’ sister, Cisi, and there are all these very different young women. It’s very important to me because I think young women are portrayed a lot as being petty and shallow in pop culture. I don’t really see that all. I wanted to show how young women navigate difficult situations — not perfectly, but with more depth and more care than people give them credit for.”

Now, with the book set for release this Tuesday, Roth has shared with EW some adult sci-fi titles that make her must-read list —and might just make for perfect Fates Divide companion reading. See the picks below, made in partnership with reading subscription service Scribd, with her exclusive commentary.

Lightless by C.A. Higgens

“If the quick pace of a lot of YA appeals to you, so will this tense, propulsive read set on a spaceship that’s been boarded by criminals. The criminals are much more than criminals. The spaceship is much more than a spaceship. I devoured it in one sitting.”

All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders

“This funny, clever blend of science fiction and fantasy charmed me right away. Simmering beneath the pleasant absurdity and fascinating exploring of both magic and science, there is an emotional core to this story that makes it linger long after you’re done.”

Binti, Binti: Home and Binti: The Night Masquerade by Nnedi Okorafor

“A girl from an insular culture abandons home and family to study math at a prestigious university in space. There is a living spaceship. There are giant, intelligent jellyfish-like aliens. There is math that’s like poetry. This series of novellas is an absolute must for every sci-fi reader.”

The Fates Divide will be available on Tuesday, including on the digital subscription service Scribd.