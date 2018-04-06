Chrissy Metz reveals companion Spotify playlist to her powerful memoir

Chrissy Metz’s This Is Me just reached no. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list, and now the actress has exclusively revealed to EW the soundtrack that makes the perfect companion to the powerful memoir.

This Is Me, released last month, finds Metz reflecting on her at times deeply difficult road to success, culminating in her Emmy-nominated breakthrough performance on This Is Us, while also offering valuable life lessons for readers along the way. Metz was inspired by Shonda Rhimes’ Year of Yes and reveals how it carried her through both setbacks and triumphs. Finally, the actress delves into her childhood and family history, not shying away from even the darkest moments in her life.

Accordingly, Metz has compiled a Spotify playlist that’s a nice, eclectic mix of tones and genres. (You can check it out below.) “Every song in this playlist was chosen to match up with the content of a specific chapter of my book,” she tells EW. “There is a wide range of musical periods and styles included.”

Metz elaborates on the thinking behind some of the song choices. “I picked some nostalgic tracks from my Florida childhood that my mom or grandmother used to play like ‘Baby, I Need Your Loving’ by the Four Tops, some contemporary pop and rock tracks with lyrics that got me through some tough times in my life or helped me celebrate happy times like ‘Thunder’ by Imagine Dragons,’” she explains. “I also chose some of my favorite country songs from amazing women like Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson because their songs go right to my heart. Carrie’s ‘Wine After Whiskey’ speaks to the difficult time in my life when I realized my then husband wasn’t my forever man and Kelly’s ‘Piece by Piece’ inspires me to reflect about my own father.”

And lastly, as for what’s making it to Metz’s book tour: “This playlist also has some straight up fun-loving, remind-you-of-your-worth power anthems like ‘Good as Hell’ that I’ve listened to every day of my book tour.”

Listen to Metz’s playlist for This Is Me above, and purchase your copy of the book here.