Geekerella: Preview exclusive new content (including a bonus script) from the beloved YA title

The reimagined fairy tale Geekerella was one of last year’s most beloved YA titles, and now there’s some good news for fans: EW has an exclusive preview of the book’s upcoming paperback version, which includes additional written material as well as a brand new cover.

The novel by Ashley Poston centers on “geek girl” Elle Wittimer, who lives and breathes Starfield, the classic sci-fi series she grew up watching with her late father. When she sees a cosplay contest for a new Starfield movie, she has to enter. The prize? An invitation to the ExcelsiCon Cosplay Ball, and a meet-and-greet with the actor slated to play Federation Prince Carmindor in the reboot. With savings from her gig at the Magic Pumpkin food truck (and her dad’s old costume), Elle is determined to win unless her stepsisters get there first. What unfurls is a delightful spin on Cinderella, a fairy tale for anyone who believes in the magic of fandom.

The book’s upcoming paperback edition, to be published by Quirk Books on May 15, features a redone cover (above). But the real bonus for fans is an original script from the Starfield universe which Elle so adores. You can check out an excerpt from that script below.

In addition, EW can exclusively announce the companion title to Geekerella, The Princess and the Fangirl, out in early 2019. To make the wait a little shorter, check out the Starfield script excerpt below.

Excerpt from Starfield Episode 54, “Nox and Forever”

1 INT. SPACESHIP PROSPERO – BRIDGE 11 INT. SPACESHIP PROSPERO – BRIDGE

Tense silence charges the bridge of the PROSPERO. Through the windshield, the dreaded Black Nebula, an enormous swirling black hole, dominates space. It sucks in all of the light. It is world-ending.

A sleek, strong-shouldered silhouette stands before the window. Closer, we see that his pristine uniform is crumpled, the epaulets tarnished. The figure does not stand as tall as Prince Carmindor should. He looks heartbroken in a way that is irreparable. In a way that splits the galaxy in two.

Across from him, PRINCESS AMARA aims a gun at him. She is beautiful like the nebula itself, with the colors of the universe draped across her shoulders.

AMARA

You were warned about me, ah’blen.

Then, she slips out of the bridge and is gone.

2 INT. PLANET VAHASSEN – THE NOXIAN SPIRE – DOCKS

TITLE: 23 HOURS EARLIER

Standing on the empty docks, FEDERATION PRINCE CARMINDOR adjusts the cuffs of his regal Federation uniform. He looks nervous. A light sheen of sweat glistens on his brow, and he can’t seem to stop fidgeting.

Footsteps approach behind him, and a honeyed voice surprises him into attention. She speaks offscreen.

AMARA (V.O.)

The charming Prince Carmindor standing alone — now that is a sight you never see.

CARMINDOR sighs. His face breaks into a smile as he turns to greet the young woman behind him. She wears a dress that looks to have been stitched from the stars: dark blue, inlaid with diamonds and the universe’s beauty in the seams. You can tell he loves her more than all the stars in the sky. She returns his smile.

AMARA

Well, don’t just stand there. A pretty girl like me needs a pretty thing on her arm to walk her to the ball.

CARMINDOR

I’m surprised such a beauty would want someone soiling her arm.

AMARA

(laughing)

Shut up and escort me in, ah’blen.

She extends her arm and he quickly takes it. They proceed down the hallway, and six Federation officers fall in line around them. She glances at them.

AMARA

Your detail?

CARMINDOR

My father’s detail. I only agreed to make him happy. He keeps warning me about you.

AMARA

(playfully)

Perhaps he’s right.

CARMINDOR

(scoffs)

Or he simply doesn’t trust me to protect the most beautiful princess in the galaxy, even though I’m the Federation Prince, engineered to be the best and brightest of —

AMARA

Stop bragging, ah’blen. Modesty is more attractive on you.

CARMINDOR

Then I shall be the least attractive person you know.

The door at the end of the docks slides open, and a long procession of Nox welcome them inside.

3 INT. PLANET VAHASSEN – THE NOXIAN SPIRE – NOXIAN COURT

The Noxian Court is truly a marvelous affair. Hundreds of dignitaries have gathered all from different planets in the Federation. Familiar faces from past adventures can be spotted in the crowd: VNAN the Nox from T’vanka, ABEL NATE from Mercury 57, BOLTOR and his partner ROOK, and so many others. It is a display that took many adventures to accomplish — and many lost friends.

In a cluster of blue-uniformed Federation officers, a blond man turns around. It is EUCI. He raises a glass of Champagne to CARMINDOR, who nods in return.

An officer taps EUCI on the shoulder and whispers in his ear. Concerned, EUCI ducks out of the ballroom after the officer.

An orchestra, seated in the enormous chandelier above them, strikes up a valiant tune.

AMARA notices the worry on CARMINDOR’s face.

AMARA

Is something the matter?

CARMINDOR

What? No — everything is fine.

(AMARA doesn’t look convinced, so he laughs)

I promise-swear to you! Come on, don’t I owe you a dance?

AMARA

You most certainly do.

He leads her to the center of the ballroom, with one hand on the small of her back. With the other he reaches for her gloved fingers. They begin to sway. The crowd watches, enraptured.

AMARA

(murmuring)

Just think, none of this would be possible without you. You brought the universe together.

CARMINDOR

You don’t give yourself enough credit, ah’blena.

AMARA

I would if any were mine. I tried to help my father destroy your Federation.

CARMINDOR

(mock-gasps)

No — that was you?

AMARA

Hilarious, Carmindor.

CARMINDOR

Honestly, so many women have bested me, they all run together.

AMARA

Then if they’re all the same, let one of them dance with you —

(She playfully tries to pull away, but he spins her back into his embrace)

But all they did was best me. You did something more.

AMARA

And what is that?

CARMINDOR

You stole my heart, and so I cannot in good conscience let the matter drop until you give it back or marry me.

AMARA

But — but why would you want me?

He threads his fingers through hers and kisses the back of her hand.

CARMINDOR

You are bold when others are scared, and you think of others before yourself, and you loved your father even when he was beyond all hope. You loved him enough to stop him. You did this, ah’blena. All of this.

(he gestures to the Noxian Court)

You are inspiring, and you are fierce, and when I’m with you, the universe doesn’t seem as large or terrifying. It seems the exact perfect size for me and you. Will you marry me, Princess Amara of the Noxian Courts, defender of the Ash’ran, protector of my heart?

For the first time Amara looks truly happy.

AMARA

Yes —

Suddenly, over her shoulder CARMINDOR sees EUCI emerge from the crowd, flustered, and race toward them.

EUCI

I’m sorry — I’m sorry, my prince. We just received this.

He hands CARMINDOR a small note. Visibly annoyed, CARMINDOR reads it, and slowly his face turns impassive.

—

Excerpted from Geekerella by Ashley Poston. Reprinted with permission from Quirk Books.