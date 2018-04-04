Mark Oshiro tour reveal: See the YA debut author with Jason Reynolds, Nic Stone, and more

The YA community is getting behind Anger Is a Gift, the YA novel by Mark Oshiro.

Due next month, Anger marks a passionate and promising debut. The book centers on Moss Jeffries ― a considerate student, devoted son, loyal friend, and affectionate boyfriend, enthusiastic nerd. But sometimes Moss still wishes he could be someone else ― someone without panic attacks, someone whose father was still alive, someone who hadn’t become a rallying point for a community because of one horrible night. Most of all, he wishes he didn’t feel so stuck. He and his friends are subject to the lack of funds and crumbling infrastructure at West Oakland High, as well as constant intimidation by the resource officer stationed in their halls. That was even before the new regulations ― it seems sometimes that the students are treated more like criminals.

What unfolds is a furious, spirited novel that tackles themes of social justice, intersectionality, and the class divide. It’s one of the more anticipated YA debuts this spring, and Oshiro will be joined by some big names on his tour, EW can exclusively reveal. Spanning nearly a dozen cities from late May to early June, Oshiro will be joined for conversations with big names in the YA space including Daniel José Older, Nic Stone, Jason Reynolds, and Samira Ahmed.

You can check out the official tour dates in the graphic below, and pre-order Anger Is a Gift before its May 22 release here.