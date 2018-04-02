Celebrity-narrated audiobooks might just be every pop culture fan’s preferred “reading” method. Whether a star is lending their voice to a fictional work such as Rosamund Pike in Pride & Prejudice, or breathing new life into their own memoirs, there’s nothing better than pressing play and pretending these A-listers are telling their story directly to you.

On Tuesday, comedian Louie Anderson and actresses Vivica A. Fox and Lauren Graham will each release their new books in print, along with their recorded counterparts. For a little taste of each, we’ve gathered excerpts from these books below. (You can listen to all three audiobooks on Audible.)

Hey Mom by Louie Anderson

Although Louie Anderson’s mother died in 1990, he channeled her mannerisms and personality into his Emmy-winning role as Christine Baskets on FX’s Zach Galifianakis-led Baskets. In the following excerpt from his new book Hey Mom, the comedian speaks candidly, recounting to his late mother the story of how he landed the show, the dynamics of his TV family, and the filming of the pilot episode. He also ventures on several tangents to acknowledge his mother’s miscarriages and phrases that she used to use.

“I love playing you mom,” he says. “Maybe it will help me understand you even more and what you had to put up with. Love, Louie.”

In Conclusion, Don’t Worry About It by Lauren Graham

In her third published work, the former Gilmore Girls star has collected anecdotes from her career to encourage graduates and young professionals to chase their dreams despite how rocky the road to success might be.

“I made it to Broadway where I got to play Miss Adelaide in the revival of Guys and Dolls,” she says in the following excerpt. “A proven, crowd pleaser of a show; a gem of a role. Surely, this had to be one of the best of the bests out there. What could possibly go wrong? Lots of things, it turns out.”

Every Day I’m Hustling by Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox has captivated audiences on screens big and small. In this memoir, she explains the importance of taking charge of your goals and finding success for yourself. In the following excerpt, Fox name-drops a slew of “head chicks in charge” who paved the way for African American women in the entertainment industry.

“They used to tell us, ‘African American women in leading roles won’t get ratings,’ ‘A black woman can’t lead a movie,’ and ‘Black people don’t sell overseas,'” Fox says. “Really? Because people across the waters seem to want to see how we dress, how we dance, how we sing. I stuck to it, just like I want you to stick to it.”

