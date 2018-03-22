Frank Miller to spin King Arthur legend into YA book Cursed

Frank Miller is taking on King Arthur.

EW can exclusively reveal that the Dark Knight Returns and Sin City creator’s next project will be Cursed, an illustrated YA book reimagining of the King Arthur legend from the point of view of 16-year-old Nimue — the young woman who first wielded Excalibur and became the all-powerful Lady of the Lake. Miller will provide original full-color and black-and-white illustrations, and Thomas Wheeler (Puss in Boots) will write the book.

“I have always been entranced by the mythological Arthur story — and by Nimue, in particular,” Miller said in a statement. “It can be interpreted in any number of ways — from a delightful children’s story, as in The Sword in the Stone, to a terrifying interpretation like Excalibur. This tale represents an incredible opportunity and an exciting challenge for me as an illustrator, and I’m excited to collaborate on the story with Thomas Wheeler. I inherited a collection of antique children’s books from my mother, and I’ve always wanted to have a crack at it myself. This project is a dream come true.”

Wheeler added, “I am honored and humbled to be working with the living legend Frank Miller on Cursed. I cannot think of a writer-artist who has had a more formative impact on my growth as a storyteller. His characters, images, and dark worlds have haunted and delighted me since I was ten years old. To be a witness and accomplice to Frank’s first journey into the Arthurian mythos is the very definition of a dream come true. Together we hope to shake the foundations of this beloved mythology and in the process create a new hero for a new age.”

Cursed will be published by Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing in the fall of 2019. Until then, you can check out an original illustration by Miller for the book, exclusive to EW, below.