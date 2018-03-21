Mike Pence's daughter endorses John Oliver's gay bunny book

John Oliver’s children’s book about a gay bunny has already sold out, and it turns out, one of those purchases was made by Vice President Mike Pence’s daughter.

The Last Week Tonight host debuted A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo on Sunday’s episode as a response to Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President, the book written by Charlotte Pence about her family’s pet bunny. But there’s apparently no bitterness as Pence revealed she purchased a copy of the rival book.

“He’s giving proceeds of the book to charity, and we’re also giving proceeds of our book to charity, so I really think that we can all get behind it,” she told The Hill. “It doesn’t have to be divisive.”

The proceeds for Oliver’s book — written by “Marlon Bundo” with Last Week Tonight writer Jill Twiss and illustrated by EG Keller — have been pledged to The Trevor Project and AIDS United.

“[Vice President Pence], clearly, to put it in the nicest possible terms, is not a friend of the LGBTQ community,” Oliver told Ellen DeGeneres during her show on Tuesday. “So we, on top of that, have released our own book about his bunny where his bunny falls in love with another male bunny and gets married, because that’s the world that we want to live in.”

The vice president’s daughter insists that despite the perception of her father’s views, she’s glad to see her money go to those organizations. “I also want to support those charities — I really mean that,” she said.