Does artist Gary Pullin deserve the nickname “Ghoulish”? The answer — which, SPOILER ALERT, is “Yes!” — can truly be found in Ghoulish: The Art of Gary Pullin (published May 8), a 228-page, full-color retrospective of the horror-loving artist and illustrator’s career. Ghoulish features Pullin’s alternative movie posters for horror classics like Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street as well as cult favorites such as The Warriors and The Big Lebowski, plus a range of Pullin’s magazine covers, special edition Blu-ray packaging, album covers, enamel pins, and monster-based illustrations.

“This book covers it all — from my early years as a budding artist and horror film fan and my thirteen-year stint at Rue Morgue magazine as their original art director to the present day, which finds me owning and operating my own company, Ghoulish Gary,” Pullin says in a statement. “I hope you enjoy reading my story and taking in the artwork as much as I enjoyed creating it. Perhaps it will inspire you to carve out your own path.”

Ghoulish is written by 2017 Rondo Horror Award-winner April Snellings and edited by Rue Morgue co-owner David Alexander. The book features an introduction by director, actor, and all-around horror scene notable Larry Fessenden and a foreword from Mondo co-founder Rob Jones. The regular version of Ghoulish will be available to buy via Amazon and local bookstores. Fans will also be able to buy two deluxe, limited edition versions, one of which is packaged with an exclusive single by the band Goblin while the other, Amazon-exclusive version boasts a 3D print of the film House and special branded 3-D glasses. All versions of Ghoulish are now available to pre-order.

Check out an exclusive first look at Ghoulish: The Art of Gary Pullin, below.

1984 Publishing

1984 Publishing

1984 Publishing

1984 Publishing

1984 Publishing

1984 Publishing

1984 Publishing

1984 Publishing

1984 Publishing

1984 Publishing

1984 Publishing