Dave Eggers' What Can a Citizen Do? has a timely message for young readers — see the cover

In an era of burgeoning student activism, Dave Eggers’ new picture book What Can a Citizen Do? is arriving at the perfect time.

A follow-up to his acclaimed Her Right Foot about the Statue of Liberty, and again illustrated by Shawn Harris, Citizen calls on even the youngest citizens to get involved in their communities and make a difference in their world. Across the course of several seemingly unrelated but ultimately connected actions by different kids, kids turn a lonely island into a community — and watch the world that should become the world that could be.

As the synopsis concludes, “This is a book about what citizenship — good citizenship — means to you, and to us all.”

Eggers has kept busy recently: In addition to Her Right Foot, which provided an urgent yet comforting immigrant’s story, he published The Monk of Mokha earlier this year, a powerful biography of a Yemeni-American man that doubles as a fascinating history of Yemeni coffee farming. What Can a Citizen Do? marks his second picture book in two years.

Eggers and Harris have exclusively shared the book’s cover with EW, which you can see below. In it, you can see young people of all types mulling activism and civic involvement. Safe to say, it’s an idea that should resonate with today’s children and adults alike. Pre-order What Can a Citizen Do? here.