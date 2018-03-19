Dark Horse announces Incredibles 2 tie-in comics

After 14 years, the superpowered Parr family is finally returning to the big screen this summer with Incredibles 2. The sequel is set to bring new characters and new adventures alike into the world of the Incredibles, but fans should know the movie theater won’t be the only place to catch new Parr family adventures this year. Dark Horse has two Incredibles 2 tie-in comics, one graphic novel and one three-issue miniseries, set for later this year.

Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2: Heroes at Home is an all-ages graphic novel that features Dash and Violent taking care of housework while their parents are busy with new jobs. A trip to the grocery store becomes a superhero mission when they detect criminal activity, but even housework isn’t a simple task with their superpowered baby brother Jack-Jack wreaking havoc. Incredibles 2: Heroes at Home is written by Liz Marsham (Disney Princess Beginnings) and illustrated by Nicoletta Baldari (Star Wars Adventures: Forces of Destiny).

Each of the three issues of Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2: Crisis in Mid-Life! & Other Stories contains two parallel stories: “Crisis in Mid-Life!”, in which Mr. Incredible fights to stop the supervillain Bomb Voyage from ruining a new submarine dedication ceremony (causing the hero to question his own powers), and “Bedtime Story,” in which Mr. Incredible tells Jack-Jack a story from his glory days that Dash and Violet have never heard before. Each issue will also feature backup stories about Jack-Jack. The series will be written by Christos Gage, and Landry Q. Walker, and illustrated by Gurihiru, J.Bone, Andrea Greppi, and Roberta Zanotta.

Both comics are due out later this year. Incredibles 2 is due to hit theaters on June 15, 2018. Check out the cover for the first issue of Incredibles 2: Crisis in Mid-Life! & Other Stories below.