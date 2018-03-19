Dear Evan Hansen to become a young adult novel

A new YA adaptation of Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will be found on shelves this fall.

The hit musical is getting the novel treatment with the publication of Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel. Written by show creators Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul in collaboration with author Val Emmich, the novelization will be published by Little, Brown on Oct. 9.

The book version of the stage play will expand on the stories and characters featured in the musical, Little, Brown announced on Monday.

“For us, the most powerful and gratifying part of the journey of making this musical has been seeing the ways in which audiences have connected with these characters and their stories,” said Levenson, Pasek, and Paul in a joint statement. “We are thrilled that this novel will be able to bring Dear Evan Hansen to even more people, and we hope that it will continue to spark conversation.”

The musical, which won six Tony awards in 2017 including Best Musical, follows Evan Hansen, a lonely, anxiety-ridden high school student who finds himself drawn into a devastating lie after the death of one of his classmates. The show has been praised for its examination of grief, loneliness, and social isolation.

“Every so often, millions of readers of all ages can be united by a single powerful coming-of-age story. This year, that story will be Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel,” said Megan Tingley, Executive Vice President and Publisher, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. “We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take an enormously successful entertainment property and translate it into an intimate, portable experience that can reach well beyond Broadway. Dear Evan Hansen is not just a musical, and the novel will not be just a book; Dear Evan Hansen is a movement, and we can’t wait for everyone to join it.”