See the cover for legendary horror director Don Coscarelli's upcoming memoir

Legendary director Don Coscarelli has written a memoir which will be published this fall, EW can exclusively reveal. Titled True Indie: Life and Death in Film Making, the book will be published by St. Martin’s Press and available Oct. 2.

Coscarelli sold his first film, 1976’s Jim, the World’s Greatest to Universal and got his own office on the studio’s lot while still a teenager. But the title of True Indie reflects the fact that the filmmaker — whose other credits include 1979’s horror classic Phantasm, three Phantasm sequels, 1982’s The Beastmaster, 2002’s Bruce Campbell-starring Bubba Ho-Tep, and 2012’s John Dies at the End — has spent most of his career in the independent film arena and the book will showcase his trials, tribulations, and triumphs outside the studio system. True Indie is loaded with the filmmaker’s behind-the-scenes stories, like setting his face on fire during the making of Phantasm, hearing Bruce Campbell’s most important question before agreeing to star in Bubba Ho-Tep, and turning Phantasm into a franchise phenomenon.

True Indie will also offer a crash course on the indie film world in which the filmmaker — one of the so-called “Masters of Horror” who worked on the Showtime series of the same name — reveals how he managed to retain creative and financial control of his works in an industry ruled by power-hungry predators, and all without going insane or bankrupt.

True Indie is available for pre-order here, and exclusively see the book’s cover, below.