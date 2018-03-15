A dogged arson investigator hunts down a serial killer setting fires throughout her hometown in the latest thrilling saga from J.R. Ward, Consumed.

The novel kicks off a new series of standalones from the best-selling author, who remains best known for her Black Dagger Brotherhood books. Consumed, in the vein of such hot (no pun intended) properties as Chicago Fire, explores the dangerous world of firefighters, and introduces readers to a new cast of characters.

EW has exclusive details on what to expect in Consumed. The book centers on Anne Ashburn, a woman haunted by her bitter family legacy, her scorched career as a firefighter, her obsession with department bad boy Danny McGuire, and a new case that pits her against a fiery killer. She finds her career as an arson investigator a pale substitute for the adrenaline-fueled life she left behind, and doesn’t believe she’ll ever feel that same all-consuming passion for her job again — until she encounters a string of suspicious fires setting her beloved city ablaze, and in her investigation, finds herself becoming a target.

The new series promises to satisfy fans of Ward’s combination of pulse-pounding plotting, steamy romance, and gritty humor. The author has also exclusively shared the cover of Consumed with EW, which you can check out below.

Consumed will be published by Gallery Books on Oct. 2.