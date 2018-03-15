Anthony Scaramucci to publish book with Hachette in the fall

Anthony Scaramucci has signed a deal with Hachette Nashville, a division of the Hachette Book Group, for a book to be published in the fall, EW has confirmed.

Scaramucci is infamous for his 10-day tenure as White House Communications Director under Donald Trump. After an expletive-laden interview with political reporter Ryan Lizza, of The New Yorker, in which he crudely characterized former chief strategist Steve Bannon (among other controversial comments), he was fired by the president. Scaramucci had previously worked at Goldman Sachs and founded the investment firm SkyBridge Capital.

In an interview with the New York Post, Scaramucci said that the book would not be a tell-all of his brief but volatile time in the White House, but rather a how-to entrepreneurial guide that paints Trump in a positive light. “It’s an entrepreneur writing about an entrepreneur who has now ascended into the presidency,” he said. The book looks at “Trump as a strategist, as a communicator and why he probably doesn’t need a chief of staff but could rely on a core group of lieutenants like he did at the Trump Organization.” He also added that he remains “loyal” to the president.

Scaramucci is not the first former Trump staffer to score a book deal, and is one among many who made high-profile exits from the White House. Omarosa Manigault-Newman indicated she wanted to tell her story during her time on Celebrity Big Brother last month, and former secretary of state Rex Tillerson most recently was reportedly blindsided by his firing earlier this week. In addition, former press secretary Sean Spicer, who left his position immediately after Scaramucci’s appointment, is publishing a memoir of his time in the White House.

