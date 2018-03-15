All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg optioned by Heyday Television

Andrea Bern might be coming to TV!

The heavy drinking, non-committing, New York City-dwelling protagonist of Jami Attenberg’s bestselling novel All Grown Up captured a distinct type of non-adult adulthood — a life lived on one’s own terms without the white picket fence and 2.4 kids.

EW has learned exclusively that All Grown Up has been optioned by Harry Potter producer David Heyman. Heyman launched Heyday Television as a joint venture with NBCUniversal International studios last November. In addition to the Harry Potter franchise, the Oscar-nominated Heyman produced Gravity and the Paddington films, as well as the Emmy Award-winning limited series The Worricker Trilogy.

Attenberg is the author of five novels, including bestsellers Saint Mazie and The Middlesteins. She will develop and write the adaptation of All Grown Up.