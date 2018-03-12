Malala Yousafzai is writing about refugees for her next book

Malala Yousafzai has announced her next book.

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers has announced it has acquired We Are Displaced, the latest from the Nobel Peace Prize winner and I Am Malala best-selling author. We Are Displaced will focus on the refugee experience and is described as an introduction for young readers to “what it means to lose your home, your community, and the only world you’ve ever known.” Yousafzai will begin by recounting her own experience, and then share the personal stories of those she’s met on her various journeys to refugee camps and the cities where refugee girls and their families have settled. The anecdotes will focus on different parts of each girl’s story — from what it was like the day she left her home to what daily life is like in a refugee camp.

“What tends to get lost in the current refugee crisis is the humanity behind the statistics,” Yousafzai said in a statement. “We hear about millions of refugees, hundreds of migrants trapped on a boat or in a truck, but it’s only when a truly shocking image appears in the news that people consider what’s really going on. I know what it’s like to leave your home and everything you know. I know the stories of so many people who have had to do the same. I hope that by sharing the stories of those I have met in the last few years I can help others understand what’s happening and have compassion for the millions of people displaced by conflict.”

“Little, Brown Books for Young Readers aims to publish books that are impactful for readers now,” Megan Tingley, executive vice president and publisher of Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, added. “There has never been a more important time to share the real stories of refugees and their trials and triumphs. We are so proud to be Malala Yousafzai’s publisher and to help her spread her mission of freedom from oppression and a universal right to education.”

As an author, Yousafzai is best known for her best-selling memoir I Am Malala: How One Girl Stood Up for Education and Changed the World, which ranked on the New York Times best-seller list, and her picture book Malala’s Magic Pencil.

We Are Displaced will be published on Sept. 4. Pre-order the book here.