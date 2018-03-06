Robert Kirkman explores a new dimension of terror in sci-fi comic Oblivion Song

Image Comics

Walking Dead and Invincible writer Robert Kirkman’s new science-fiction comic Oblivion Song, which debuts March 7, is set in the aftermath of the most important event to happen to the city of Philadelphia — and we don’t mean the Eagles’ recent victory over the Patriots.

“The premise is that 300,000 people in the city of Philadelphia were on a land mass that basically switched places with a land mass in a different dimension that eventually came to be known as Oblivion,” says Kirkman. “Our story takes place 10 years after this incident and follows a scientist, Nathan Cole, who invented technology that allows him to pass between dimensions. He was tasked with leading a strike team that would go into Oblivion and rescue people, but as they started catching fewer and fewer people, the government eventually shut the program down and stopped funding it. Because his brother is still left in Oblivion, Nathan kind of keeps his equipment running on like a tape-and-chewing-gum budget, and keeps going into Oblivion every day to try and find more and more people until he hopefully finds him.”

Oblivion Song is drawn by artist Lorenzo De Felici. “[He’s] a very popular Italian artist, but hasn’t really worked in the U.S.,” says Kirkman. “I found him online through a mutual acquaintance, artist Cory Walker, who’s a very close friend of mine, and co-created Invincible. He had found Lorenzo’s stuff, and had turned me onto it, and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this amazing Italian artist, he’s never going to want to work with me.’ So, I kind of cyber-stalked him for a while, until I built up enough nerve to ask him to do a book with me. Then I found out that he was thinking about retiring from comics, before I contacted him, and so it was great timing. If I had waited a little bit longer, I probably wouldn’t have gotten him. But it’s been a great working relationship.”

Kirkman has enjoyed more than a smidgen of success with AMC’s adaptation of The Walking Dead, on which he is an executive producer. Does he foresee Oblivion Song being turned into a TV show or film?

“I think there is a potential there,” says the writer. “I think it is a story that would lend itself to that kind of an adaptation. I don’t know if it would be a huge budget television show or if it would be a cool series of movies. I could see it going either way. I’m focused on the comic right now, and that kind of stuff is still on the backburner. But I wouldn’t be surprised if there was something going on with it at some point soon.”

Oblivion Song is published by Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment.

Exclusively see pages from issue #2 (out April 11) and concept sketches for the comic, below.

Image Comics

Image Comics

Image Comics

Image Comics

Image Comics

Image Comics

Image Comics

Image Comics