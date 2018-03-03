Orphan Black continues with sequel comic Crazy Science

Orphan Black lives again… in comic book form. After the fifth and final season left Clone Clubbers in mourning for the Tatiana Maslany-led sci-fi series, the story now continues in Crazy Science, a six-part miniseries from writer Heli Kennedy and artist Fico Ossio.

Picking up after the events of the series finale on television, Orphan Black fans will be able to read about the adventures of Cosima and Delphine, who travel the world to help cure the other sick 274 Leda clones. Crazy Science will debut this June.

Kennedy, who previously penned the Orphan Black: Deviations comic, told IGN the comic will also see the old sestras and “Cophine” drawn into “an international mystery.”

“I’m so excited to send Cosima and Delphine around the world. A scientist-superhero couple, saving clones in amazing locations — I couldn’t ask for much more, story-wise,” Kennedy said in a statement. “And I can’t wait to delve into who they are, outside of science. Both as a couple and individuals. Their intense love-work relationship is the perfect ‘in’ to explore their dreams, fears, families, the skeletons they keep hidden… all the good, challenging bits of a complicated relationship.”

IDW Publishing

When Orphan Black came to a close, co-creator John Fawcett teased the continuation of Cophine’s story to EW.

“Certainly I love thinking about where Delphine and Cosima are going to have to go and the kinds of women that they’re going to meet in their journeys and in their travels,” he said. “We’ve spent so much time creating diversity in our Leda clones and making all these very different individuals that represent all sorts of aspects of the world and culture and society that just thinking about that makes me think there’s all these other stories to tell. And certainly their adventures globe-trotting as they inoculate these girls is interesting dramatically.”

He and co-creator Graeme Manson even mentioned “potentially doing a feature film.”

“It’s a big testament to how we felt about it,” Maria Doyle Kennedy (Mrs. S) said of the Orphan Black cast’s goodbye. “Nobody wanted to go through it or to hear that it had wrapped alone… Forty people who weren’t filming all came to hang out, to be together in the cold until four in the morning, and to clap and cry and somehow try to recognize the moment.”