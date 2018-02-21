Black Panther viewers who now find themselves unable to get Wakanda out of their heads are in for some good news: New comics are on the way. This May, Marvel is relaunching its primary Black Panther comic with a new first issue. The restart is meant to appeal to curious new readers recently converted by Ryan Coogler’s film, but it also signals a major change of pace for T’Challa.

Since taking over writing duties for Black Panther in 2016, bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates has shepherded the protagonist through a variety of political and philosophical struggles, from an incipient revolution in Wakanda to an attack by long-lost gods. But this new series, featuring art from Daniel Acuña, will send T’Challa to the far reaches of the multiverse where he will explore the mystery of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda.

“Black Panther #1 is a creative challenge for me,” Coates said in a statement. “My first few books were more philosophical, and while that still rings true here, this is a fast-paced, high-octane story. And with Daniel Acuña’s art, I think people are really going to feel the energy and intensity here. I wanted people to feel like this is a really fresh storyline, and I think we succeeded in that. It’s meaty, it’s different, and it’s perfect for new readers just coming to the world of T’Challa and Black Panther.’’

As part of the Marvel Legacy publishing initiative last year, every Marvel series reverted back to its original numbering — which meant Coates’ Black Panther went from issue #18 one month to issue #166 the next. This new Black Panther will not erase the Legacy numbering, but instead will use dual numbering on its covers to appeal to both new and longtime fans.

Black Panther #1 hits stores on May 23. For EW’s recommendations for comics and books to read after seeing Black Panther, check here.