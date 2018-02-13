V.E. Schwab announces new Shades of Magic prequel comic series

V.E. Schwab is leaping into the comic book world.

The author is set to create a new prequel series to her best-selling phenomenon Shades of Magic, EW can exclusively announce, and it will be in graphic form. The first book arrives in October.

Shades of Magic: The Steel Prince, from Titan Comics, features art by Andrea Olimpieri (Dishonored). The comic will delve into the thrilling backstory of Kell’s adoptive father, prince Maxim Maresh, before he became the king of Red London. When Maresh is sent to a violent and unmanageable port city far away to cut his military teeth on strict orders from his father, King Nokil Maresh, he encounters an unruly band of soldiers, a lawless landscape, and a newly returned pirate queen.

The comic series is set before the first Shades of Magic novel, A Darker Shade of Magic, originally published in 2015. The universe includes parallel versions of London, which range from drab to mystical to brutal.

“I grew up wanting to tell stories, but never sure what form they would take. From short fiction to drawings, scripts to animation, I wanted to tell stories people could SEE, inside their heads or on a screen,” Schwab said in a statement. “Or, as it turns out, on a page. I’ve been an avid reader of comics for more than a decade. I’m over the moon to say I’m officially becoming a writer of them, too. I am so grateful to the team at Titan Comics for helping me bring this dream to life — and tell a new story from the Shades of Magic world. I can’t wait for readers to see Andrea Olimpieri’s stunning illustrations, and meet Maxim Maresh before he was king. This is the story of the Steel Prince, the Blood Coast, and the Pirate Queen.”

Shades of Magic: The Steel Prince hits shelves on Oct. 8. Check out exclusive art for the upcoming comic below.

Titan Comics

Titan Comics